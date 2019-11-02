Home

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MAURI, DONALD P. Dad, It is hard to believe it has been 1 year since you passed. It seems like yesterday that the whole family was having Thursday night dinner at your house. A day does not go by without all of us thinking about you, waiting to hear you whistling as you enter the room. We miss you more each day but we have a lifetime of memories that keeps you close in our hearts. While there is some solace in knowing that you are once again with Mom there will forever be a void in our lives without you. We Love and Miss You, Your Loving Family
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 2, 2019
