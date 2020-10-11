1/
Donald R. Paduano
PADUANO, DONALD R.
Donald R. Paduano, 71, of Northford, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness with heart disease with his wife and children by his side. He was the adored husband of 48 years to Linda Varaljay Paduano. Donny was born in New Haven on January 2, 1949 and was the son of the late Louis and Rose Cusano Paduano. He had worked as a steamfitter until his retirement as member of Local 349, currently Local 777 and worked on many local projects throughout his career in the New Haven area. Don enjoyed trips to Mexico and the beach. His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family, especially being "Pa" to his five grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally. Incredible father of Craig (Maria) Paduano, Debbie (Mark) Lucibello and Cari Paduano. Awesome Pa to Natalia, Tessa, Maci, Michael and Sunny. Brother of Peter Paduano and the late Linda Paduano Pacelli. Also survived by Anthony Pacelli and Heather Frazee. He was the center of his family and lived to make them happy. Don was full of life, laughter, fun and will never be forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
