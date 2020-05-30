Nielsen, Donald RaymondDonald Raymond Nielsen, age 91, of Orange, CT passed away on May 29, 2020. Donald was the son of the late Raymond and Catherine Nielsen. Donald was born on May 17 1929, grew up in West Haven and graduated from West Haven High in 1947 where he was very active in sports. He attended New Haven YMCA Junior College, now known as UNH for 2 years. Donald was employed by SNET for 40 years, starting as a mail boy and worked his way up to Manger of the Corporate Data Test Center till 1987. Donald served in the National Guard 102 Infantry and the Air Force during the Korea War. Donald was past President of the New Haven Industrial Management Club from 1971-1975. He was then appointed in 1979 to President of the International Management Council, a national program of the YMCA, including chapters in Taiwan. Donald joined the New Haven Gridiron Club in 1968. Becoming president in 1979, serving 4 terms, and then Executive Director until the present. Donald was also a member of Orange Congregational Church and a member of Orange Lodge #143. Donald greatest joy was his wife, son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Attending all Football Games home and away. Some awards that Donald received where The Gold Ring New Haven Boys and Girls Club Alumni 1995, Distingushed American Award New Haven Football Foundation 2000, New Haven Gridiron Club Hall of Fame 2002, CT Sports Writers Alliance Good Sport Award 2011 and The West Haven Football Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award 2017. Donald is survived by his son Brent D. (Shirley) Nielsen of West Haven, his granddaughter Katie (David) Busk of SC, his grandson Jeffrey (Angela) Nielsen of West Haven, his great grandchildren Mason and Lacey Busk of SC and Jaxson and Jaymeson Nielsen of West Haven, his sister Lois Estep of Old Lyme and nephew Keith Estep of Moosup. Donald was preceded by his wife Nancy Burnham Nielsen. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Haven Gridiron Club or CT Hospice in Branford, who were so wonderful to both Nancy and Donald.At this time, based on the current Covid-19 health guidelines, a memorial service will be held in the future. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at