Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Donald Roy Brown


1932 - 2019
Donald Roy Brown Obituary
Brown, Donald Roy
Donald Roy Brown, 87, of West Haven, beloved husband of the late Shirley Brown, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. Born on May 24, 1932 in Milford, CT, he was the son of the late Milton and Anna Gardina Brown.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, Cherry St., Milford. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019
