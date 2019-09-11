|
|
Thayer, Donald
Donald L. Thayer of Edgewater, Florida passed away at home after a brief illness on August 12, 2019. Don was born on October 25, 1933 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Anna (Pearson) and Herbert Thayer Sr. of Branford, CT. Don was a graduate of Branford High School in 1951, Milford Preparatory School in 1952 and Nichols College in 1954. While at Nichols College Don was an Army Reservist and then entered the Navy in June of 1954 serving during the Korean War as an Electrical Mate, PFC. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Branford where in 1961 he began his career as a firefighter, serving faithfully for 33 years, retiring as Lieutenant in 1994. Don was a builder of many things. On days off from firefighting, he worked as a carpenter for many years and hand made furniture. In his retirement, he turned those skills to building model trains and replica sailing ships. Don enjoyed traveling with his wife Kay and their many retired friends throughout the southern states and on many cruises. He loved old western movies and TV shows, the Boston Red Sox and Seagram's VO Canadian Whiskey.
Don was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Kay Stana Thayer and his brother Herbert Thayer Jr. He is survived by his daughters Janet Thayer and Julie Thayer Hiltz and son-in-law Jeff Hiltz, as well as his sister-in-law Edna Thayer and nieces Kate Mauro Haessly, Beth Rowell, Ellen Mauro McGee and Jennifer Thayer.
Calling hours will be Sunday, September 22 from 11:00 to 1:00 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 West Main Street, Branford, CT, with graveside services to follow at Branford Center Cemetery, Montowese Street, Branford, CT. A celebration reception of Don's life will immediately follow at Eli's 624 West Main, Branford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to VITAS Hospice, 114 Canal Street, Ste 100, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019