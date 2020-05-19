Tingley, Donald

Donald Phillip Tingley, a 90 year old resident of Shelton and former longtime Ansonia resident, passed away April 17. He was born Oct. 29, 1929 in Derby, son of the late Ralph and Ellen Carlson Tingley. Donald served in the U.S. Army and Army reserves in the Signal Corps and worked as a trucker for Palmer Bros. and Farrel's Corp. He leaves his nephew Ralph E. Tingley and wife Arden of New London, NH, niece Elizabeth Geloso and husband Paul of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother-in-law Elwood Scheeler of Southbury, 2 cousins, 2 grandnephews, 3 grandnieces and 2 great-grandnephews. He will be buried privately in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home,

12 Franklin St., Ansonia has been privileged with

the arrangements.



