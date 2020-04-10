New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Donato Demilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donato Demilo


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donato Demilo Obituary
DEMILO, DONATO
Donato "Larry" DeMilo, 96, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center, North Haven. He was born in New Haven on August 13, 1923 and was the son of the late Frank and Jennie Setaro DeMilo. Larry served his country faithfully in the US Army during WWII. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 478 having worked for the former C.W. Blakeslee Company. Larry was a member of the St. Andrew Society, the Santa Maria Maddalena Society and the Annex Y.M.A. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters, Rose Sponzo, Mary Pasquence, Grace Rubino, Lucille DeMilo, Annette DeLise; brothers John, Pasquale, Michael, Robert, Frank DeMilo and his loving companion Marge DelGuidice.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Due to the Covid-19 health situation, a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donato's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -