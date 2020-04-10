|
|
DEMILO, DONATO
Donato "Larry" DeMilo, 96, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center, North Haven. He was born in New Haven on August 13, 1923 and was the son of the late Frank and Jennie Setaro DeMilo. Larry served his country faithfully in the US Army during WWII. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 478 having worked for the former C.W. Blakeslee Company. Larry was a member of the St. Andrew Society, the Santa Maria Maddalena Society and the Annex Y.M.A. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters, Rose Sponzo, Mary Pasquence, Grace Rubino, Lucille DeMilo, Annette DeLise; brothers John, Pasquale, Michael, Robert, Frank DeMilo and his loving companion Marge DelGuidice.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Due to the Covid-19 health situation, a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020