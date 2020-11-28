1/1
Donato Mastroianni
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donato's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mastroianni, Donato
Donato A. Mastroianni, 92, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of Linda Pyle Mastroianni. Donato was born in New Haven on March 26, 1928 and was the son of the late John and Anna DeMatteo Mastroianni. He had served in the National Guard and had worked as a Floor Supervisor for Pfizer for many years until his retirement. Donato was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge #1365, the Wallingford V.F.W. and the New Haven Racoon Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Father of Linda Sheehan, Wanda Hamilton and George Mastroianni. Stepfather of Deborah Steneck, Susan Pareti and Allan Crouch. Brother of Ann D'Amico and the late Barbara Corcoran, John and George Mastroianni. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be held later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved