Mastroianni, Donato
Donato A. Mastroianni, 92, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of Linda Pyle Mastroianni. Donato was born in New Haven on March 26, 1928 and was the son of the late John and Anna DeMatteo Mastroianni. He had served in the National Guard and had worked as a Floor Supervisor for Pfizer for many years until his retirement. Donato was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge #1365, the Wallingford V.F.W. and the New Haven Racoon Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Father of Linda Sheehan, Wanda Hamilton and George Mastroianni. Stepfather of Deborah Steneck, Susan Pareti and Allan Crouch. Brother of Ann D'Amico and the late Barbara Corcoran, John and George Mastroianni. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be held later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.www.northhavenfuneral.com