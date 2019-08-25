|
|
Nazario, Donato "Danny"
Donato "Danny" Nazario of East Haven died peacefully on August 24, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was born in New Haven on April 11, 1931 to the late Alphonse and Angelina Esposito Nazario. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged he worked at Interstate Container Corps for a few years and then went to work for the New Haven Board of Education as a custodian at Fair Haven Junior High School. He was a member of the Santa Maria Maddalena Society where he enjoyed being with his good friends on Wooster Street. They shared many laughs and many good times together. He is the father of Alphonse (Cathy) Nazario, Sr. and Danny (Mary) Nazario. Stepfather of Laura Sandella and Gina Merola. Brother of Louise Esposito, Caroline Sagnella, Peter and Alphonse Nazario and the late Loretta Esposito, Ralph and John Nazario. He was a proud grandfather of Alphonse Jr. and John Nazario. Danny is also survived by his best friend Ben "Junior" Fronte and the Fronte Family.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Share a memory and sign Danny's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019