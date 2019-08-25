New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donato Nazario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donato "Danny" Nazario


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donato "Danny" Nazario Obituary
Nazario, Donato "Danny"
Donato "Danny" Nazario of East Haven died peacefully on August 24, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was born in New Haven on April 11, 1931 to the late Alphonse and Angelina Esposito Nazario. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged he worked at Interstate Container Corps for a few years and then went to work for the New Haven Board of Education as a custodian at Fair Haven Junior High School. He was a member of the Santa Maria Maddalena Society where he enjoyed being with his good friends on Wooster Street. They shared many laughs and many good times together. He is the father of Alphonse (Cathy) Nazario, Sr. and Danny (Mary) Nazario. Stepfather of Laura Sandella and Gina Merola. Brother of Louise Esposito, Caroline Sagnella, Peter and Alphonse Nazario and the late Loretta Esposito, Ralph and John Nazario. He was a proud grandfather of Alphonse Jr. and John Nazario. Danny is also survived by his best friend Ben "Junior" Fronte and the Fronte Family.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Share a memory and sign Danny's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donato's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now