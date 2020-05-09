Donna Ann DaCosta
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DaCosta, Donna Ann
Donna Ann Gates DaCosta of North Haven, CT passed away on May 4, 2020 after a long illness. She was 71 years old. Donna was born to the late Wesley E. Gates and Olympia A. Gates on March 25, 1949. Donna was a graduate of the Yale School of Nursing and was a Registered nurse for many years. Donna was compassionate and had a unique way of connecting with all whom she had met. She also was a talented artist, loved music and had a love for animals. Donna was the proud mother of her son Thomas J. DaCosta Jr. of North Haven (Amy). She was grandmother to four grandchildren: Patrick, Ryan, Charles and Annora. Donna is survived by her brothers: Kenneth (Susan) and Richard (Cynthia) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the CT Food Bank COVID-19 Relief, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492.
www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved