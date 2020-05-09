DaCosta, Donna AnnDonna Ann Gates DaCosta of North Haven, CT passed away on May 4, 2020 after a long illness. She was 71 years old. Donna was born to the late Wesley E. Gates and Olympia A. Gates on March 25, 1949. Donna was a graduate of the Yale School of Nursing and was a Registered nurse for many years. Donna was compassionate and had a unique way of connecting with all whom she had met. She also was a talented artist, loved music and had a love for animals. Donna was the proud mother of her son Thomas J. DaCosta Jr. of North Haven (Amy). She was grandmother to four grandchildren: Patrick, Ryan, Charles and Annora. Donna is survived by her brothers: Kenneth (Susan) and Richard (Cynthia) as well as several nieces and nephews.Private funeral services have been entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the CT Food Bank COVID-19 Relief, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492.