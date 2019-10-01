Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Carroll Obituary
Carroll, Donna
Donna Carroll, 76, of Kensington, CT, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after an extended illness. She was married for 54 years to her devoted husband Robert Carroll. Donna spent the majority of her career at Yale University from which she retired.
Donna loved travel, movies, the food network and an impromptu happy hour or dance party. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, particularly her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Robert and her children Dawn (Scott Marsh), Debbie (Jeff) Moss and Diane (Chris) Behrmann. She will be forever missed by her three grandchildren JJ, Amanda and Madalyn.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Kensington, CT. Memorial donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the Cynthia and William Perry Pavilion, Attn. Maria, 9400 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.