|
|
Carroll, Donna
Donna Carroll, 76, of Kensington, CT, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after an extended illness. She was married for 54 years to her devoted husband Robert Carroll. Donna spent the majority of her career at Yale University from which she retired.
Donna loved travel, movies, the food network and an impromptu happy hour or dance party. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, particularly her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Robert and her children Dawn (Scott Marsh), Debbie (Jeff) Moss and Diane (Chris) Behrmann. She will be forever missed by her three grandchildren JJ, Amanda and Madalyn.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Kensington, CT. Memorial donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the Cynthia and William Perry Pavilion, Attn. Maria, 9400 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019