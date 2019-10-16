|
Guckin, Donna
Donna Marie Guckin, 64, of Wallingford, formerly of West Haven, partner of the late Francis T. McKiernan, passed away peacefully October 15, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born in New Haven on February 10, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Cathryn (Denny) Guckin. Donna loved her family fiercely; her Friday nights were spent her catching up and crocheting with her sisters, her home that she created with her partner Frank was always the place for Thanksgiving, and she never let a birthday go by without the perfect card or present. She was an adoring aunt who introduced her nephews and nieces to liberal political rallies and loved to engage in discussions about and women's rights, and cheer on her favorite sports teams. To her grand nieces and nephews, she was known as the fun aunt always ready for tea parties or a pick up soccer game. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Perna (Gene) and Susan Civitelli (Carmine); her brother, Mark Guckin (Susan); her nieces, Melissa Perna (Erik Klingaman), Ann Marie Peterson (Kurt), Bobbye Peterson (Evan), Erinn Smolowitz (David), and Cady Knoll; her nephews, Joseph Perna (Emilie), Stephen Civitelli (Melissa), Douglas Civitelli, James Guckin (Rocio), and Edmund Guckin. She was loved by 13 great-nieces and nephews, Max, Miles, Eloise, Lucie, Mae, Sofianne, Mason, Cecelia, Elliot, Jack, Evan, Hayden and Noah.
Donna's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Interment will be private. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019