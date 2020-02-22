|
Fierlit, Donna J.
Donna Jean Hallal Fierlet, 75, of North Haven, passed away surrounded by her family February 20, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Andrew Fierlit, Sr. They were married for almost 53 years. Donna was born in Pawtucket, RI on February 1, 1945, daughter of the late Fred and Anne (Cheltra) Hallal. She loved to travel and had been around the world twice with her husband Andy. She was known for her wicked sense of humor and once you met her you never forget her. When her children were younger, she was a Bluebird leader, loved camping and the outdoors, and gave her children great birthday parties. She was an avid bowler and achieved a perfect 300 score. Mother of Suzanne (Thomas) Hamling, Pamela (Thomas) Miech, Drew (Tina) Fierlit and Allison (David) Peters. Sister of Karen Ksen, Maureen Maigret and Earline Hartzell. Also survived by her beloved niece Heidi Hartzell and nephews Robert and Michael Maigret. She was Tata to 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning, February 25th from 9:00 to 10:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 150 Cambridge Park Drive, Suite 202, Cambridge, MA 02140. To read an inspirational story about Donna and Andy, please go to: https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/13/health/iyw-andy-and-donna-fierlet-trnd/index.html
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020