Rully, Donna L.

Donna Lynn (Venditto) Rully, 72, of North Haven, formerly of Tampa, FL and Gladstone, NJ died Saturday, February 16 while visiting cousins on Anna Marie Island, FL. She was the beloved wife of Robert A Rully, mother of Gregory, Jonathan and Jayson (Ashley), grandmother of her Sweetie Deeties Alexander, Paige, Maxwell, Sophia, Jack and Peyton. Stepmother to Robert C. Rully (Ana) and step-grandmother to Julia Rully. Born in New Haven, CT January 11, 1947, Donna was the daughter of the late Catherine "Kitty" (Lanziero) Venditto and John Venditto, Sr. Sister of John Venditto, Jr. (Gerry) and Thomas Venditto (Linda). Sister-in-law to Marilyn Hilker and Aunt and cousin to many Nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna loved life and lived for her children and her grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a quintessential nurturer and loved to celebrate life through warmly preparing everyone's favorite foods and ensuring their comfort and enjoyment. Laughter was a constant in Donna's Home. Her cooking was renowned among family and friends and was the centerpiece of every gathering, especially Holidays. A retired Quality Assurance Program Tester at Chubb Inc. Donna expanded her knowledge reading on a daily basis, curiously keeping abreast with technology and exploring the Country and Planet. Donna visited all 50 states and many Countries, most recently cruising Sicily and the Greek Islands. Donna will be missed to the Moon and back by all whose lives she touched.

Her funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Saturday morning at 11:00. Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.www.northhavenfuneral.co Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019