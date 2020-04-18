|
Langley, Donna
Donna Mae Langley, age 80, of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on Saturday April 11, 2020 at YNHH. She was born on September 11, 1939, in Hartsville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Alice (Gatison) LeCompt and the late Booker T. Vincent. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Jordan Langley Jr. for over 46 years. Loving mother of Kim (Arthur) Johnson, Ernest (Ramona) Harper, Monya (Michael) Saunders, Jordan (Tina) Langley Jr., and Jourdanene Langley. Also survived by one sister Eloise Hawkins, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by one daughter Dawn Harper and grandson Earl Harris
A Celebration of Donna's life will be held on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Viewing at Colonial from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020