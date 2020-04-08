|
Zettergren, Donna Lee
Donna Lee Zettergren, age 62, passed away suddenly at YNHH in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 4, 2020. Donna was a cheerful, sweet and caring individual. For many years she competed in in many different sports such as swimming, bowling, golf, basketball and cross-country skiing. She enjoyed working at Stop & Shop in East Haven, she loved to travel but mostly she loved her family. She lived with her sister and another friend in a beautiful home in Branford and visited with her mother and late father as often as possible. Birthdays and holidays were special to Donna but one true love was the Branford shore. Having grown up on the water, she was an avid swimmer and loved to go looking for shells or clamming with her dad. She was always involved with the SARAH, Inc. program and returned to their day programming on a full-time basis once she retired after 25 years from Stop and Shop. She loved doing crafts, especially making jewelry. Donna also enjoyed delivering meals to seniors or shut ins and helping others whenever she could. She had a very gentle and generous way about her and will be truly missed by her family and friends. Donna is survived by her mother Jane Mason Zettergren of Branford, her sister, Patti Jane Zettergren of Branford and many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as friends. Donna was predeceased by her father Robert J. Zettergren whom she loved with all her heart. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the group home she lived in as they cared for Donna as their own family member and truly were an extended family.
A memorial service will be held in August at the Branford Congregational Church. Donations may be made to SARAH Seneca at 15 NE Industrial Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online obituary and www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2020