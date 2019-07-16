Doyle, Donna Marie A.

Donna Marie Ambrose Doyle, 58 of North Haven died suddenly at her home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of David S. Doyle. Donna was born in Waterbury on July 8, 1960, a daughter of Nancy Connell Ambrose of Southbury and the late John "Jack" Ambrose, and had resided in North Haven since 1989. Donna was a special education teacher. She taught special education in the North Haven Public School System for twenty seven years, starting at Green Acres Pre-School Program, followed by Clintonville Elementary School, and then at North Haven High School. She was working at the Elizabeth Ives School in North Haven for the past year. Donna was a 1978 graduate of Naugatuck High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1982, and her Master's Degree in Education in 1987 from Southern Connecticut State University. In addition to her husband David, and mother Nancy, Donna is survived by two daughters, Katherine "Katie" Doyle of Austin, TX and Kerry P. Doyle of Brooklyn, NY, one brother, Kevin Ambrose of Naugatuck, her aunt and uncle Carol and Ted Sanford of Sun City, FL, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, second cousins and friends. Donna's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, July 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

