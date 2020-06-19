Donna Marie JoNes
JOnes, Donna Marie
Donna Marie Jones, 64, of Manhattan Beach, CA, formerly of Connecticut, beloved daughter of Jean Pascarella Jones and the late Thomas Gray Jones, passed away on June 1st, 2020 in CA. Born in New Haven on June 21, 1955, she earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College and immediately began her career with Kodak in Rochester, NY and later as a high performing sales rep for them in California. Her career was cut short when she sustained a traumatic brain injury in 1985 while riding a snowmobile. Besides her mother she leaves her brothers, James (Elizabeth) Jones, and Thomas Jones, and sister Carolyn Jones Papa. She also leaves her Aunt Carolyn and Uncle Terry, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Donna had a joyous, youthful spirit and her smile lit up the room like sunshine. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Thursday morning, June 25th, 2020 at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Connecticut. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. To read Donna's full obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.northhavenfuneral.com



