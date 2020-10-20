1/1
Donna Marie Jurkowski
1957 - 2020
Jurkowski, Donna Marie
Donna Marie Jurkowski, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home in Seymour on Tuesday, October 20, while in the arms of her loving family, and into the outstretched arms of our loving Jesus. Donna was the wife to Jack Jurkowski, mother of Dr. Meg Pezzino (Andy) of Arlington VA, Tim Jurkowski (Caitlin) of Shelton, and Mike Jurkowski (Kelly) of Derby. She is also survived by the sunshines of her life, granddaughters Liliana and Kinley of Shelton. Donna was born on Feb 27, 1957 to Jean Getts Felner and the late Elmer Getts Jr. of Shelton and is also survived by her very special sister Lori Pratt (Chris) and brother Elmer Getts III (Sandy) and many other nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Shelton High School 1975, and Western Conn. State University 1979 with a degree in biology. Donna's true vocation in life was as a mother and grandmother. The other great love of her life was teaching for twenty-two years at St. Mary St. Michael School, where she made countless impacts upon her hundreds of students. Her family and her Catholic faith were the center of her life for every day of her life. The strength and courage that she demonstrated during her five-year battle with metastatic lobular breast cancer is a legacy to those that she leaves behind. Donna was also involved in many activities at St. Mary's Church, which was the center of her spiritual life. There are insufficient words to express our thanks to a man who became a part of our family three years ago, her oncologist Dr. Rich Zelkowitz of Hartford Healthcare / St. Vincent's Medical Center. His availability, compassion and kindness around the clock gave us a lifeline that truly sustained us during this challenging journey. Throughout her courageous battle, she was surrounded with love. In her final hours, her special niece Ashley Pratt arrived from LA and teamed with Kelly to provide extraordinary nursing care when Jesus was calling. Due to the COVID pandemic, A walk-through visitation for family and friends to say goodbye to Donna will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Donna's tenure as a parish employee for over twenty years, the wake will be held inside St. Mary Church at 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in the family plot at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery in Derby. Donna has requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary / St. Michael School. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Online condolences may be left to Donna's family at www.adzimafh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
