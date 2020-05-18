Morann, Donna (Leeper)Donna (Leeper) Morann, 58, of Hamden passed away May 15, 2020. She was born March 8, 1962 in New Haven to the late Edward W. Leeper Jr. and Jeanne (Aubrey) Lelas. Donna is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Carissa Sanchez (Francisco) of Hamden and two grandchildren, Camila and Mateo Sanchez. She is also survived by her mother, Jeanne Lelas (Peter) of East Haven, sisters, Cynthia Pugliese (Salvatore) of Cheshire, Kristen Markarian (John) of Cheshire and three nephews, Mario Pugliese, Jack Markarian and Ryan Markarian. She also leaves behind her close friends who have loved and supported her over the past forty years, Susan Crisafi, Lynn Pellegrino, Roberta Nuzzo, Ann Coyle, Sue Delancey, Michele Madonna and Barbara Durkin.Donna graduated from East Haven High School and went on to attend Bryant University where she studied Accounting. After graduating she worked for several years as an Accountant before becoming a full-time mother to her daughter Carissa. She had a love of gardening and the outdoors, but nothing brought her as much joy as spending time with her two grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River Street, East Haven. Please remember to maintain social distancing during the service. Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Avenue, East Haven. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Donna Leeper Morann to Gaylord Hospital, Wallingford, CT. A celebration of life in her honor will take place at a later time.203-467-2789