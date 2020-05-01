Dora Ciccolallo MacNaughton
1931 - 2020
MacNaughton, Dora Ciccolallo
Dora Ciccolallo MacNaughton, 89, of Branford formerly of East Haven passed away April 30, 2020 in the Branford Hills Health Care Center. Wife of the late Vincent G. MacNaughton. Beloved mother of Laura (Silvio) Sanzari of Northford, Robert and Erick Onofrio both of East Haven, Gary Onofrio of West Haven and Richard (Sheila) Onofrio of Branford. Cherished grandmother of Robert Onofrio, Jr., Richard Onofrio, Jr. and Gary (Melissa) Onofrio, Jr., Aimee (Michael) Stow, Tiffany (Jason) Kovach, Christopher and Alexandra Sanzari. Caring great-grandmother of Isabel and Juliet Stow and Ethan Kovach. Dora was born in New Haven on January 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Filomena Boffa Ciccolallo. She is also survived by a loving sister, Diane Santacqua of Branford and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Sue Simeone, Emma Prinskowski, Madeline Ciccolallo, Eva Olivieri and a brother, Primo Ciccolallo. Dora was extremely talented. When it came to her gardening with her husband Vince, there was extreme beauty. People would visit to see their amazing Rock Garden. Always loved nature and keeping busy doing projects like making crafts and beautiful stained glass windows. Dora, also known as "Macca", loved spending time with her grandchildren. She truly enjoyed all the crazy family parties and events with fun and laughter. When it came to holidays, she was a true spirit. They had everything nicely decorated and loved when all the kids in the neighborhood would come for candy. Christmas time was her favorite. She especially loved seeing her family and had her Christmas tree decorated to perfection. She kept her dogs groomed perfectly. She would keep the TV on so they would not be alone when she was not home. Always looked forward to having coffee with her good friends from East Haven. All that knew her loved her! She was a scooch mostly and would make people laugh but would also be honest and tell you how it is. Pavarotti, Bocelli, and old "blue eyes", Frank Sinatra were her love when it came to music. We will all miss her very much! A special thank you to the Staff at Branford Hills Health Care for their many acts of care and kindness.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) ast Haven. Sign Dora's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.
