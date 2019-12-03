New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Dorcas Matthews Obituary
Matthews, Dorcas
Dorcas Matthews, 94, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born in Santiago de Cuba to the late Thomas Matthews and Catherine Matthews (nee Whyne) on August 27, 1925. She retired as a CNA with Winthrop Continuing Care. Dorcas leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Broderick "D-9" (Paulette) Thomas and Errol (Soljie) Goffe; daughter, Zoila "Jean" (Roland) Brown; closest niece, Lorna Miller; goddaughters, Simone Walcott and Paula Walters; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; She was predeceased by 3 brothers. Calling hours will take place Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 AM. A celebration of life will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Matthews family, please visit
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019
