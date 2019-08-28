New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Maynard, Doreen R.
Doreen R. Maynard, 85, passed away on August 26, 2019. Born on August 4, 1934 to William Preston Hirst and Ida L. Lockett-Swallow in England, Doreen traveled to America in 1962 and became a proud US Citizen in 1968. She worked at the Madison VNA and Middlesex Homecare as a CNA until her retirement. Doreen was an avid knitter, loved watching the birds outside her window, and enjoying tea with her family and friends.
Most of all, Doreen was a devoted mom, nana, and friend.
Doreen was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bruce Maynard, her sisters Edna and Margaret, and her brother Stanley,
She will be greatly missed by her children, Juris Rutkis, wife Bonnie of Westbrook, Sandy Voss, husband Bob of Clinton, and Mary Rose Masterson of Westbrook.
Doreen leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Mark Hicks Jr. (Lisa), Wendy Hicks, Amy Johnson (Creighton), Kimberly Cunningham (RJ), Tyler Masterson (Emily), Juris Rutkis Jr., Ansis Rutkis (Ashley), and Bobby Rutkis (Mary). She has 18 grandchildren with one on the way and 2 great-grandchildren.
Doreen has a host of nieces and nephews in England who will miss her dearly.
The family would like to thank all of those who have helped with her care.
A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30 from 6pm to 8pm at the Clinton Fire Department, located at 35 E. Main St.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 30, 2019
