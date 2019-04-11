Holmberg, Doris B.

Doris B. Holmberg, 93, of Ashlar Village, Wallingford, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert P. Holmberg. Doris was born in Hartford on April 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Arthur and Frieda (Stiebitz) Boehmand, lived in Milford until moving to Ashlar Village in Wallingford in 2000. In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by her children and their spouses, Cathy and Patrick Leahy, James and Priscilla Holmberg, Beth and Joseph Ogle, and Thomas Holmberg and Kimberly Withers; her 10 grandchildren; and her 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Arthur Boehm Jr. and Lorraine Boehm. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the hospice team at Masonicare Health Center for the excellent care that they provided. Doris's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. directly at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. A celebration of her life will be held at Ashlar Village in the future. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Masonic Charity Foundation or the First Congregational Church of Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2019