TOWNSHEND, DORIS "DEB" BIESTERFELD

NEW HAVEN – Doris "Deb" Biesterfeld Townshend, a prominent and vibrant member of the New Haven community, passed away on August 24, 2020 at her cherished Victorian home on Townsend Avenue at the age of 98.



Deb was born in Mineola, NY and grew up in Wilmington, DE, one of four daughters of Mathilde and Chester Biesterfeld (head of the Patent Department at DuPont). She is a graduate of the Wilmington Friends School where she played field hockey and was the Captain of the girl's basketball team. She went on to graduate with a BA, major in child psychology, from Mount Holyoke College. On a train bound for college she met the love of her life, Henry "Harry" Townshend, Jr. of New Haven, who was on board returning to Dartmouth College. They married in June of 1942 and were inseparable for 70 years: produced 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, who lovingly called Deb "Go-Gwa". One of Deb's goals in life was to have children and raise them well. She made every holiday epic and even invented a holiday of her own when the mid-summer fairy would come and decorate a tree outside with small gifts and "return to school" items.



Deb had a passion for writing, which she did from an early age to well into her 80s, producing 11 books and many articles for newspapers and newsletters. Her topics ranged from family genealogy to New Haven-East Haven-Fair Haven history; history on a property owned in Pomfret, CT; to years of chronicling Madison Valley life (past and present) in a weekly column for the Madisonian newspaper in Montana where she summered at the family's National Forest in-holding.



A strong belief in community compelled Deb to roll up her sleeves and join in on many local historic restoration projects, various local committees and fund raisers. She was a Past-President of Fort Nathan Hale Restoration Projects, Republican Women's Club, East Haven Historical Society, Junior League of New Haven, Nathan Hale School P.T.A. The past Vice-President and Honorary Member of The New Haven Preservation Trust. Chair of the Historic District Commission for 15 years. Historian of the First Church of Christ for 22 years (writing 100 articles for the church chronicle), Co-Founder & Chair of the Citizens Park Council. Co-Chair of the Quinnipiac Memorial Monument Committee. Chair of volunteers at the New Haven Historical Society, Docent at the Peabody Museum of Natural History. Chair of Mt. Holyoke's Class of 1943 25th reunion. Republican State Central Committee Woman 10th District. Deb formed an LLC to renovate the exterior of three buildings in the Fair Haven Historic District, and she was instrumental in saving a "quaint" bridge in Montana over the Madison River, known as The Hutchins Bridge, by getting it placed on the National Register of Historic Places. She was also instrumental in getting her husband's ancestral home on Townsend Avenue in New Haven placed on the National Register.



Deb's penchant for organization went beyond the Elm City boundaries. Ever a "doer", she was one of the co-founders of a hiking club in Cameron, Montana "The WOWs" (Women of the Wild) which started out as a club of 3 and has expanded to over 150 members. Deb had many interests including bell choir, music (she played the piano and has composed songs - one about New Haven titled "Our Fair Elm City"), and she was an avid dancer (tap and modern).



She was awarded for her persistence and hard work on behalf of the community she loved: 1974 New Haven Register Salute; 1976 YWCA Leadership Award; 1979 Elm City/Ivy Award; 1985 Margaret Flint Preservation Award; 1990 Connecticut League of Historical Societies Award of Merit; 1992 Seal of the City, which was also awarded to her husband, for public service in education, history and environment. In Montana a bench by the Madison River was dedicated to both she and Harry for their devotion to the history of the Madison Valley.

When Deb was a child she was asked, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" Her answer: "kind". Her life of 98 years was nothing but kindness; a goal well met.



Deb was predeceased by her husband Harry (2012). She is survived by her children and their partners/spouses: Sharon Townshend and Fred Fauver (Pownal, ME); Dr. Cynthia Townshend-Lacock and Dr. Darrell Lacock (Guilford, CT); C. Hervey Townshend and Pamela Korn Townshend (Guilford, CT), Nancy Townshend-Vess and Karl Vess (Harwich Port, MA); Timothy Townshend and Susan Rosso Townshend (Pomfret, CT). Grandchildren: Heidi Brant; JeJe Brant; Dr. Joshua Brant; Timothy Ventimiglia; August Ventimiglia; Jared Townshend; Aaron Townshend; Jocelyn Townshend Faber; Tyler Jose; Tiffany Jose and numerous great-grandchildren.



Burial in the Grove Street Cemetery was private. A memorial service will be planned sometime in the future. Those who wish to make a remembrance may direct it to: Fort Nathan Hale Restoration Projects, PO Box 1981, New Haven, CT 06532; The New Haven Preservation Trust, PO Box 8968, New Haven, CT 06532; The New Haven Historical Society, 114 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT 06510.



