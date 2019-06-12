New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Chadderton, Doris
Doris Dayharsh Chadderton, 78, of Wallingford beloved wife of 56 years to the late Richard G. Chadderton Sr. passed away on June 11, 2019 in MidState Medical Center. Loving mother of Lori Saliby and her husband Dr. Michael Saliby, her son retired New Haven firefighter Richard G. Chadderton Jr. and his wife Diane (Dadio) Chadderton all of Wallingford, all of whom she loved dearly and was so very proud of their success in life. Doris also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Emily Saliby, Kayleigh Chadderton and Nicole (Brian) Garrett and the late twin sister's Alicia and Amanda Chadderton. Great-grandmother of Jaxon Garrett. Sister of George (Andrea) Dayharsh of Madison. Doris was born in New Haven on April 22, 1941, daughter of the late George and Ruth Dembrauskas Dayharsh. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Doris was a graduate of Bryant College of Rhode Island and prior to her retirement Doris was a Transcriptionist for the New Haven Police Department.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven on SATURDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on SATURDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Doris's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from June 13 to June 14, 2019
