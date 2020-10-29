1/1
Doris Conklin Brady
Conklin Brady, Doris
Doris Conklin Brady, lifelong resident of West Haven passed away on October 25, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Warren Conklin and Julia (Mackniak) Conklin.
Doris was a staple of the West Haven beaches, and could be found there most nights enjoying the music and dancing. She was devoted to her family, spending as much time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she possibly could. She cared deeply for people, working as a CNA until her retirement, and she always put others needs first. Doris was known for her care packages of soup and other sundries, which she left on the door steps of sick friends and family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Doris leaves behind her four children, Deborah Croce (Darin) of West Haven, Cyndi Thompson (Larry) of North Carolina, Doreen Wilson of Florida, and John Wilson (Donna) of Hamden, two brothers, Richard Conklin (Darleen) of Shelton, and Thomas Conklin (Maryanne) of California. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Michael Croce of West Haven, Kevin Croce (Katie) of North Haven, Martin Benevich III of Arizona, Angela Smith of Texas, Miles Benevich of Texas, Chandler Delemetter of California, Elizabeth Schwartz of Ohio, Derrik Mildh of California, Brendon Carlin of London, Anna Carlin of Colorado and several great-grandchildren. She waws predeceased by one sister, Rosemary Conklin, and two brothers, William Conklin and Leonard Conklin.
The family would like to thank Smilow Cancer Center for the high level of care, compassion and professionalism they have shown Doris and to them. In light of the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Services for Doris will be private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
