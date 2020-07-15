Stroud, Doris D.
Doris D. Stroud, 63, of New Haven, CT entered eternal rest on July 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Doris, affectionately known as "Dot" was the daughter of Walter and Sarah B. Williams born on September 10, 1956 in Selma, AL. Dot leaves to cherish her memories, loving husband of 34 years, Henry Stroud, 2 daughters Lakeisha Williams and Jessica Stroud, one grandson, Mekhi Jones; three sisters Alberta (Leon) Gibbs; Carol (Norris) Jones; Angela (Wendell) Thigpen all of New Haven; Portia Huguley of Atlanta, GA; uncle, Elijah "Willie" Fitts of AL; special aunt Barbara Jean Townsend; sister in-law, Amy Withers of New Haven, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Walter Jr., George Williams, one sister Juanita Williams; and great-nephew "CJ" Williams. Doris will be missed immensely but never forgotten. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with calling hours at 10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden, CT. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
