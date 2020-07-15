1/1
Doris D. Stroud
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stroud, Doris D.
Doris D. Stroud, 63, of New Haven, CT entered eternal rest on July 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Doris, affectionately known as "Dot" was the daughter of Walter and Sarah B. Williams born on September 10, 1956 in Selma, AL. Dot leaves to cherish her memories, loving husband of 34 years, Henry Stroud, 2 daughters Lakeisha Williams and Jessica Stroud, one grandson, Mekhi Jones; three sisters Alberta (Leon) Gibbs; Carol (Norris) Jones; Angela (Wendell) Thigpen all of New Haven; Portia Huguley of Atlanta, GA; uncle, Elijah "Willie" Fitts of AL; special aunt Barbara Jean Townsend; sister in-law, Amy Withers of New Haven, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Walter Jr., George Williams, one sister Juanita Williams; and great-nephew "CJ" Williams. Doris will be missed immensely but never forgotten. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with calling hours at 10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden, CT. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
10:00 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved