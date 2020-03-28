New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Delehant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Delehant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Delehant Obituary
Delehant, Doris
Doris Delehant, formerly of Shore Drive, Branford died at CT Hospice on March 26, 2019. She was the aunt of Patricia Earley (Troy) of Killingworth, Maureen DeSena of Glastonbury, Joseph Dillon of Clinton, and Kathleen DePonte (Mark) of Dover, VT. She was the great aunt of Mackenzie, Troy Jr., Trevor, Zachary, and Benjamin. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Dillon (Joseph). Doris was born in New Haven on December 27, 1924, a daughter of William and Helen Clifford Delehant. She worked for S.N.E.T. for more than 40 years, and was a longtime resident of Branford.
Services and burial will be private. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -