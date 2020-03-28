|
Delehant, Doris
Doris Delehant, formerly of Shore Drive, Branford died at CT Hospice on March 26, 2019. She was the aunt of Patricia Earley (Troy) of Killingworth, Maureen DeSena of Glastonbury, Joseph Dillon of Clinton, and Kathleen DePonte (Mark) of Dover, VT. She was the great aunt of Mackenzie, Troy Jr., Trevor, Zachary, and Benjamin. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Dillon (Joseph). Doris was born in New Haven on December 27, 1924, a daughter of William and Helen Clifford Delehant. She worked for S.N.E.T. for more than 40 years, and was a longtime resident of Branford.
Services and burial will be private. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020