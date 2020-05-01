Dimenstein, DorisBlessed is the true judge … Doris Teitelman Goldberg Dimenstein, Age 90, went with God April 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Teitelman. Wife of the late Samuel Dimenstein. Loving mother of Howard and his wife Sue of Boston, MA and Leonard and his wife Zola of Hamden, CT and Marc and his wife Judy of Hamden, CT. She was predeceased by her son Norman Goldberg. Doris was a loving grandmother to Max and Jessie Goldberg, Joshua and Allison Goldberg, and Benjamin Cross. Sister of Aaron Teitelman and his wife Arlene of Cromwell, CT and sister of the late Beatrice Teitelman Hartley. Former mother-in-law of Debbie Goldberg of North Haven, CT. Beloved aunt and great-aunt. Born and raised in New Haven, CT. Doris was a resident of Tower One for 13 years and was known as the "Mayor" while residing there. Doris was a "people person" and had hundreds of friends that adored her. She was active in volunteer work while at Tower One, raising thousands of dollars for many charities. For over 15 years, she volunteered in Patient Relations at St. Raphael Hospital in New Haven. Doris for many years dedicated herself to Bikur Cholim synagogue in many volunteer capacities. Her warmth, generous nature, humor, curiosity, and sense of fun will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.Interment and Services will be at Bikur Cholim cemetery Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Due to the current health crisis, and in accordance with State and Local regulations, the Bikur Cholim Cemetery on Brockett Place East Haven, has very strict guidelines that can only accommodate up to 10 family members/guests at a time. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Tower One, 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit: