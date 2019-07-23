Olovson, Doris F.

Doris Fair Olovson, 84, of North Branford, beloved wife of the late Carl O. Olovson, died on July 18, 2019 at Branford Hospice. Doris was born in New Haven on February 4, 1935, daughter of the late Charles E. Fair and Mary C. Fair. She was raised in North Branford and was a 1953 Branford High School graduate. She briefly worked for Liberty Mutual after graduating. Carl and Doris were married in 1957 and had 6 children. She was a member of the North Branford Garden Club and in later years, was employed as a floral designer. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, bowling and trips to the casino. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Doris is survived by 5 children, Gayle McKernan, Erik Olovson, Kristen Smith (Richard), Mark Olovson, all of North Branford and Todd Olovson (Denise) of Manzanola, CO. Also, 13 grandchildren, Kevin McKernan, Kelly Beem (Dan), and Kasey Cappiello (Ralph), Kendra Wells (Ian), Kyle Olovson and Nicholas Olovson, Kirsten and Cameron Smith, Austin, Ariel, Cadence and Hayleigh Olovson and Kaiya Olovson. Doris also has 3 great-grandchildren, Emma Wells, Harper Cappiello and August Beem. "Aunt Doris" to nieces and nephew, Linda Packard, Kathy Galuski (Ed), Tracy Merola (Fran), Susan Campbell (Brian) and Thomas Fair, nieces and nephew Jennifer and Jason Olovson and Laura Bergeron. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Olovson, her son, Paul Olovson, her great-grandson, Nolan Cappiello and her brother, Thomas Fair. A special Thank You to Joan DeFelippo, care giver extraordinaire and everyone at Branford Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Doris. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Friday, July 26 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford, CT 06471. A grave side service will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery on Saturday, July 27 at 9 a.m. "Coffee with Mom", a Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. at 31 Valley Road, North Branford, CT 06471. However, a parking attendant will be at the Fairways Driving Range, 19 Tipping Drive, Branford, CT, to help you park. Elderly and disabled may park at the house. All are Welcome to attend. The eulogy and sharing will begin at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Donations can be made to The Connecticut Hospice, Inc., Homeport Cove, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405-4906 or www.hospice.com/donations. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit

