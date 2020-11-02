Gargone, Doris
Doris Gargone of Branford passed peacefully after a lifetime of illnesses and per her wishes in Hospice home care. She was the wife of the late William Gargone. She was the mother of 2 wonderful sons who she was very proud of, William Gargone Jr. of Branford and Gary Gargone of Morehead City, NC. She was the sister of Donny Hansen of North Branford and Barbara Colburn of Branford. She was the grandmother of Alyssa, Tyler, and William III and the great-grandmother of Kylan and Arein. She was predeceased by her longtime companion Kenny Sondergaard and her sister Alice Johnson. Doris was born in New Haven on December 12, 1932. She was a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital for many years before becoming a private caretaker. She was a longtime member of Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford where she was active in all things; Choir, Altar Guild, the Bell Choir and loved it all. She was an avid top league bowler, receiving many high scorer awards. She loved traveling and relaxing up in Vermont. She loved all her pet animals and in her last year her small dog Molly did not leave her side. She had a wonderful close family, great husband, and many friends and ladies who were the equivalent of the Golden Girls.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. An outdoor funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:00 at Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford with burial following at Tabor Cemetery in Branford. Please see her online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
