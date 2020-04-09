|
Maiorano, Doris I
Doris I. Maiorano, age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Cooks-Willow Healthcare Center in Plymouth, CT. Doris was born in West Haven, CT on February 15, 1922 to the late Joseph and Marian Maiorano.
A graduate of West Haven High School, Doris attended Southern CT State College where she earned her B.S. in Education. She then earned her M.S. in Education from Boston University. She did 6th year graduate work at Catholic University of America, UCONN, and Columbia University. She completed 7th year courses at New York University. Doris was an Assistant Professor at Southern Connecticut State College, and Assistant Director of Education at the Clinic-Child Center at Catholic University. Doris also served as part-time faculty at Albertus Magnus College for 1 year. She loved to travel and visited many countries in her lifetime. Doris lived long, she lived well, and she touched so many people -- nieces, nephews, students, and friends.
Doris is survived by a brother, Kenneth Maiorano and his wife Suzanne of North Branford, as well as many nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marian Maiorano, two brothers, Russell Maiorano and Dr. Joseph Maiorano, and three sisters, Marguerite Grillo, Jeanette Heinrichs, and Marion Ritucci.
Due to recent world events surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours or Funeral Mass. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, with a Memorial Service at a later date. Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, CT is entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris' name can be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave an online condolence please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2020