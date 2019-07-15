Keish, Doris

Doris Walsh Keish of Seacrest in West Haven, formerly of Harbor Village, Branford, CT (and Colony Road), died peacefully at home on July 14, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mrs. Keish was born in New Haven on May 1, 1933 to the late Jerome and Grace Walsh. She was married to the late William E. Keish, Jr. for 44 years before his death in 2001. Mrs. Keish is survived by her four children Maureen Aceto (Gary) of West Haven, Grace Nathman (Steven) of North Branford, William J. Keish (Anne-Marie) of Guilford and Jerome Keish (Dawn) of East Haven; two sisters Grace Barrett of Branford and Jane Clark of Cheshire; ten grandchildren Robert, Lauren (Logan) and Nicole Aceto, Jacqueline, Michael (Lindsey) and Andrew Nathman, Amanda and William Keish Jr., Caitlyn and Justin Keish and two great grandchildren Ashlley Nathman and Lennox Aceto-Keith. She was preceded in death by her brother Donald Walsh and in-laws Bud Clark, Mary Joy Walsh and Ned Barrett. Mrs. Keish retired in 1995 as executive secretary at the Department of Communication Disorders at Southern Connecticut state University. She enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Europe and Ireland with her husband, visiting with her large family, cooking, visiting with her friends at Harbor Village, and summertime at Mansfield Grove. She volunteered over the years at St. Brendan's School, Notre Dame High School, Branford Thrift Shop and the Branford Woman's Club. She was a graduate of St. Francis Grammar School, Commercial High School and Larson College. Our extended Seacrest family took tremendous care of Doris over the past seven years. We wish to thank them for their love, kindness and support.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Pl. New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis Church 397 Ferry St. New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Share a memory and sign Doris' guest book online at

Published in The New Haven Register from July 16 to July 17, 2019