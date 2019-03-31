Chvisuk, Doris L.

Doris LaFrance Chvisuk, 93, of West Haven, passed away peacefully at her home on March 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ivan Chvisuk. Born In New Haven on July 3, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Sylvia Beauregard LaFrance. Doris is survived by four children, Katherine (Donald) Stuhlman, Ivan (Marybeth) Chvisuk, Paul (Joanne) Chvisuk and Kristina Petrucci; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Donald (Jane) LaFrance, a special niece, Donna LaFrance Chappell, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two grandsons and two brothers, Wilfred (Billy) LaFrance, Jr and Theodore (Ted) LaFrance.

Doris worked for the Veterans Affairs Hospital for many years, from where she retired. Doris was a lifelong Crusader of the Church of St. Louis, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and a member of the church choir.

A visitation for family and friends will take place on SATURDAY APRIL 6 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. Prayers will begin at 10 am, followed by burial in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Donations may be made to the Bryan E. Chvisuk Memorial Scholarship, Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Road, Middletown, CT. 06457. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website

