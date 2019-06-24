New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Franco, Doris L.
Doris L. Franco of North Haven died peacefully on June 23, 2019 at Montowese Healthcare. Doris was born in New Haven on June 12, 1927 a daughter of the late Thomas C. and Anna Alberino Franco and was a longtime employee of Cott Beverage Co. Amore Accounting and the Candid Corporation. She is the sister of Evelyn Buonome, Eleanor Murano, Richard (Grace) Franco and the late John and Marilyn Franco. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Doris's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from June 25 to June 26, 2019
