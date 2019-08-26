New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Doris L. Norton Gonzalez

Doris L. Norton Gonzalez Obituary
Gonzalez, Doris L. Norton
Doris Louise Norton Gonzalez, 77, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 32 years to Nelson Gonzalez. Doris was born in Westbrook on December 9, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Louin P. and Elizabeth May Kleinkauf Norton, Sr. She had worked for the former Perri Sausage Company of New Haven; enjoyed crocheting, baking, but most of all being with her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Sandra Capetta, Dawn Hribko, Kathy (Sean) Dineen, John Norton and the late Michael Norton. Grandmother of Matthew Cappetta, Justin (fiancé Averi Schwartz) Cappetta, David and Dena Maher, Daniel (Stephanie) Maher, Alicia (TS) Nixon, Joey Sortito, Dominic, Michael, Jared, Kayla and the late Christopher John Norton. Sister of Robert, Linda and Debbie Norton, Nancy (Tom) Steinson and the late Mary Teta, Louin, Jr., Richard and William Norton. Also survived by many great-grandchildren
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 27, 2019
