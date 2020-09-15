1/1
Doris Morrison-Little
Morrison-Little, Doris
Doris Mims Johnson Morrison-Little was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Mobile, Alabama. The daughter of the late Henry and Edna Mims received her wings on Sept. 8, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital Smilow.
Doris leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Wilhart Little; daughters, Debra D. Sargent (Albert), and Natalie Penn; sons Albert Brookes, David Johnson, Curtis Johnson, and Darrell (Joanne)Morrison, her sister, Mary Clark. Her grandchildren of whom she had a special bond with were Kamilah Sargent Brown, Tamaika Morrison Blackmon, and great-grandson Zavion Foschini. She was predeceased by son Charles James Johnson Jr., brothers, Helga, and Henry Mims Jr., sister, Edwina Mims, and granddaughter Natasha O. Johnson. Doris will be truly missed by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Fri., Sept. 18, 2020 viewing from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. Graveside service will take place immediately following viewing at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven, CT. Services entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Morrison-Little family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 15, 2020.
