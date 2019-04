Libman, Doris Rosenfeld

Doris Rosenfeld Libman passed away at the age of 99 in Sarasota, Florida on January 30, 2019. Born in New Haven, the daughter of Adele and Newton Feldman, Doris was a resident of Hamden, Connecticut, Long Boat Key and Sarasota, Florida. She was predeceased by her husbands Harry Rosenfeld and William Libman, daughter, Phyllis Peterson (Ronald), son, Stuart Rosenfeld (Nalini Bhushan) and sisters, Elinore Fisher, Joyce Brown and Jaqueline Cohen. She is survived by her brother, Herbert Feldman (Muriel) and son, Jerold Rosenfeld (Jane), grandchildren: David Peterson (Anita), Steven Peterson, Janice Schutz (Timothy), Joanna Rosenfeld (Volker), Andrew Rosenfeld (Kimberly), and Ajay Rosenfeld and great-grandchildren: Kristen Wells, Jesse Schutz, Aaron and Jaqueline Peterson, Ephram and Eve Rosenfeld.

A superb cook and hostess, Doris also worked alongside her husband Harry as proprietors of Jerold's Jewelers in Westville, New Haven. Doris kept her family close and in touch and never missed a wedding, Bar Mitzvah or new baby.

A memorial service will be held on April 28, 11:00 a.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 1809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden followed by a brunch at Eli's on Whitney, Hamden. Donations in Doris' memory can be made to Temple Beth Shalom. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019