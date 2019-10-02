New Haven Register Obituaries
Doris Williams Civitello, 95, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony Civitello. Mother of the late Donna Civitello Kos and sister of the late Margaret Wells. Doris is survived by several nieces and nephews, a cousin Patty Barrett, her special caregiver Evelyn Brown and loving friends, Lynda and David Haverdeen, Bernadette DiGiulian, Debbie Stowe, Olga and David Johnson and Donna Cummings. She was born Feb. 28, 1924 in New Haven a daughter of the late Clifford and Mae O'Connor Williams, was a graduate of the former Commercial High School and had been employed for forty-two years by the New York-New Haven-Hartford Railroad and also Metro North Railroad. Friends are invited to go directly to St. Stephen's Church, 400 Ridge Rd., Hamden for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am on Saturday. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Office of Radio and Television of the Hartford Diocese, 15 Peach Rd., Prospect, CT 06712-1052. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2019
