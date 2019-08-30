|
|
Ransom, Dorman Louise
Dorman Louise Ransom, 89, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Evansville, IN to the late Samuel and Melvina Balckwell Anderson on July 8, 1930. She retired as an inspector with Pratt & Whitney. Dorman leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Melba Crowley and Marsha Ransom McAlpine (Robert) Moore; 9 granchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband Leon Gentle Ransom; and stepdaughter, Janet Bailey.
A celebration of her life will take place Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden, CT 06517. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Ransom family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019