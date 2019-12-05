New Haven Register Obituaries
Chagares, Dorothea
Dorothea Chagares, daughter of the late Anthony and Madeline Terzakis Chagares passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. She was born in New Rochelle, NY on August 26, 1939. She is survived by her sister Hope Pappas of Pasadena, CA and her brother Constantine Chagares of Tampa, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Sophie Pappas, Aspe Kastopoulos, and Mary Hiotakis. We especially want to thank Milford Health Care for the love and exceptional care they gave Dottie. May she be at peace with God and the loved ones that predeceased her.
Funeral services will be held at St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the church from 9-10 a.m. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
