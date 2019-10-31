|
|
Dreher, Dorothea
Dorothea "Do" Dreher (McMahon) age 83 of Southbury, CT peacefully passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born to the late Donald and Rosemary McMahon of Norwalk, CT on March 15, 1936. She was predeceased by her siblings: Timothy McMahon, Rosemary Noonan and Donald McMahon.
Dorothea is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Henry "Pete" Dreher and their seven children: Patricia Reinwald (Emil), Paula Grazio (Sal), Donald Dreher (Lori), Diane Hokanson (Rusty), Peter Dreher (Annmarie) Doreen Stanton (Chris Olsen), Dodi Amato (Jim) and their sixteen grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
"Do" was a loving Wife, Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Aunt and Friend. She worked at several New Haven County banks over the years. She was a wonderful singer and lover of music. She also enjoyed visiting Mohegan Sun.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Assumption Church, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonic Charity Foundation, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492 – masonicare.org
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 1, 2019