Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
480 Racebrook Rd
Orange, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
480 Racebrook Rd
Orange, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Dorothea Giatrelis
Dorothea Giatrelis

Dorothea Giatrelis


1923 - 2020
Dorothea Giatrelis Obituary
Giatrelis, Dorothea
Dorothea A. (Loukides) Giatrelis, age 96, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1923 in New Haven, to the late Terry and Despina (Jenetopolus) Loukides. Dot was the loving mother of Deana (Giatrelis) Townsend of Hamden, Peter Giatrelis of Wallingford, Nicholas (Maureen) Giatrelis of Wallingford, and Terry Giatrelis of Hamden. She was also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 2 brothers.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barbara's Endowment Fund Inc. For full obituary please visit
www.hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
