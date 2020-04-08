|
Fox-Popovich, Dorothee A.
Dorothee A. Fox-Popovich, age 81 of West Haven, passed away on April 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 2, 1938, in New Haven, a graduate of Hillhouse High School c/o 1956, she was the daughter to the late Liberato and Elsie Carlona Santagata. Dorothee is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Joseph Popovich, her children, Tami (Philip) Cogar, Amy (Dan) Bothwell, Lisa (John) Caruso, and Usha (Verinder) Salwan, her grandchildren, Robert Christopher Fox, Samantha Cogar, Carisa Caruso, Haley and Max Bothwell, Vishu Salwan, her siblings, Robert (Paula) Santagata, Elaine (Anthony) Tarini, Barbara (Vincent) Vescovi, and William Santagata, as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her lifelong friends, Sandra Rocco, Amelia and Linda Paralta, Leititia Charles, and Elaine Zandri.
Dorothee, fiercely independent and intelligent, worked at the State of CT, Office of Adult Probation, as a key secretary, where she single-handedly founded and operated the 'Sunshine Club'. West Haven was her home of 40 years. Dorothee was a warm, loving, and involved wife, mother & grandmother. She spent countless nights sharing folk wisdom, recipes, and late night radio, with her beloved grandchildren. At her core, she was ever the excited adventurer, Dorthee truly loved going on long road trips, seeking out fairs, antique markets, and eclectic towns. When relaxing, she enjoyed having long talks over summer BBQ's. Her family will always remember her vibrant spirit, but what we will never forget is her heart. A strong, determined, and warm heart that no one knows better than the man it belonged to: her dedicated husband, Joseph Popovich. After a life filled with love, Joe is grateful for every moment of tender, ardent love they were able to share together in this life. He knows that their bond, like the stars he saw in her eyes, continues into eternity.
All funeral services will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020