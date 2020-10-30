1/1
Dorothee Fox-Popovich
Fox-Popovich, Dorothee
Dorothee A. Fox-Popovich, age 81 of West Haven, passed away on April 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 2, 1938, in New Haven, a graduate of Hillhouse High School, c/o 1956; she was the daughter to the late Liberato & Elsie Carlona Santagata. Dorothee is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Joseph Popovich, her children, Tami (Philip) Cogar of Clinton, Amy (Dan) Bothwell of Oxford, Lisa (John) Caruso of Milford, and Usha (Verinder) Kumar, of Middletown; her grandchildren, Robert Christopher Fox, Samantha Cogar, Carisa Caruso, Haley & Max Bothwell, Vishu Salwan, her siblings, Robert (Paula) Santagata, Elaine (Anthony) Tarini, Barbara (Vincent) Vescovi, and William Santagata, as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her lifelong friends, Sandra Rocco, Amelia & Linda Paralta, Leititia Charles, and Elaine Zandri.
The hours for visitation will take place on Thursday November 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Friday morning, the procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John XXIII, St. Lawrence campus, at 11 o'clock. Interment of cremains will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing must be observed at all services. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2020.
