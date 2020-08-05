1/2
Dorothy A. Brady
1929 - 2020
Brady, Dorothy A.
Dorothy A. Brady, 91, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 3rd, at her home in Hamden surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of Harry and Helen Rose, she was born on July 1, 1929. Dorothy was a loving and caring head nurse at Greenwich Hospital along with her sister Joan, and later at her husband's practice in Hamden. She graduated from Norwalk High School and Saint Vincent's School of Nursing. Dorothy "Dot" Brady was an avid golfer, she spent many great years traveling with her family to her favorite destination, Cape Cod, also, Florida, California and Ireland. Dorothy will always be remembered as a faithful parishioner for almost sixty years at Saint Rita Church, an active participant with the Bereavement Group and the Columbus House volunteers. Dorothy and Jim always found time to attend every soccer game and swim meet for both children and grandchildren. Dorothy and her family were very supportive of Hamden-New Haven-North Haven Special Olympics and she was instrumental in the foundation of the "DOC" Brady Golf Classic for Special Olympics in honor of her husband. Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband Dr. James J. Brady, and her sister Elizabeth Ripley. She is survived by her devoted sister Joan Rose, and forever remembered by her children, James, John, Joan (Joe), Harry (Lynne), Katie (Jim), Thomas, Stephen (Sheryl), Mark and Paul, as well as grandchildren, Kevin, Lauren, Kelly, Collin, Jamie, Christopher, Ian, Jessica and soon to arrive great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the devoted women who took such loving care of our mother over these past several years. Lynne, Laura, Bev, Janneth, Mary, Roz, Ama, Ada, Ruby and Irene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 11:00 in Divine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church, Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. Friends may call at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Saturday morning prior to the Mass from 9:00-10:30. Masks will be required by all visitors and visitors are asked to leave the funeral home after paying their respects to permit social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics Hamden, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517. www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
