Hajaistron, Dorothy A. "Dory"
Dorothy A. "Dory" Hajaistron, 70, of East Haven, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Yale New Haven Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She is the wife of Frank Hajaistron. She was born in New Haven on October 26, 1948 to the late Louis and Helen DeStefano Giaquinto. Dory worked as a Home Health Aid and Caregiver for 27 years at VNA Lifetime Solutions until recently retiring due to health. Prior to that she was a Secretary for the Airplane Finance Division for First Bank. She wasn't just a caregiver for her profession. She loved and cared for everyone in her life. She was kind, loved to garden, draw and was extremely creative and talented in building a variety of things. She had always had a love for animals, especially her two dogs. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Heather (Joseph) Salato and stepdaughter, Dawn (Donny) DiBianco both of East Haven, two sisters, Virginia Augustine (James Tondalo) and Lois (Thomas) Fox, also of East Haven. She was also survived by three grandchildren, Pasquale Camputaro, Dylan Northrop and Toniana Vitolo, 1 great-granddaughter and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Christopher Arida and a sister Mary Theresa Giaquinto.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Rd., East Haven on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 am. Burial services will be private. There will be no calling hours. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Please visit Dory's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019