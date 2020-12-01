Lahner, Dorothy A.
Dorothy A. Lahner, 80, of Madison, Connecticut and Rotonda West, Florida passed away peacefully at home with her family on November 22, 2020. She left this world to meet her husband who passed only a few months ago. Dot was born on August 7, 1940 to Angela (Koerner) and Lawrence F. Donnelly in Baltimore, MD.
After graduating from Catholic High School, she went on to attend Loyola College and began a long career teaching elementary school students in Baltimore. In 1959, Dot married the only boy she ever dated, Ronald Lahner, the neighborhood paperboy who lived in the row house across the street. Dot and Ron went on to be married for 60 years. They were each other's very best friends. In many ways, it was her mission in life to support his dreams and aspirations for their family.
Dot was best known for being true and devoted to the many people, both family and friends, who came into her life. She held fantastic parties for every imaginable occasion, celebrated successes and milestones and always offered a kind ear and soft shoulder. Always a joiner, Dot started book clubs, participated in the League of Women Voters and Madison Newcomers. Not wanting to see the Newcomers group end, she was a founding member of Encore.
In another life, Dot would likely have been a travel agent. She had an exceptional ability to find the most unique events in every state or country. Together, she and Ron traveled the world, often with their best friends and favorite travel companions, Ruth and Leonard Kraus. Dot lived in Maryland, Connecticut and California, but homes in Delaware and Florida meant the most. Her porch overlooking the river in Delaware gave her peace. Her second "family" in Florida made her smile and filled her soul.
Dot's passing is an unimaginable loss for her three children, Marcia LaFemina Feinberg (David), Mark Lahner (Anne) and Michelle Stonier. She was a loving, caring and generous grandmother to her grandchildren Katrina Petrone (Aaron), Bridget LaFemina (Jason Walker), Wilson Stonier (Carolyn), Elizabeth Lahner (John Clowdus), Jackson Stonier and Olivia Lahner. Benjamin Stonier, her oldest grandson, as well as her sister Kathleen McNicholas, are waiting to welcome Dot with loving arms on the other side.
In these final months, Dot's was able to hug and better know her great-grandchildren Julianna Petrone, Everly Stonier and Wyatt Walker. They will each have the most special guardian angel watching over them.
Memorial services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St.
Margaret Church in Madison on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Friends and family are welcome to make donations in Dot's name to the Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Avenue, Branford, CT 06405 or St. Francis of Assisi Outreach Food Bank, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, FL 34224. Please visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com
