Rivera, Dorothy A. (Altieri)
Dorothy A. Rivera, 75 of East Haven, passed away August 12, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born September 15, 1943 in New Haven to James and Jennie (Milano) Altieri. Dorothy is survived by her two children, Jennine Chung (Ryan) of Enfield and Victor Rivera Jr. (Maria) of East Haven along with six grandchildren, Robert Michaud Jr., Liana Michaud, Cela Michaud, Maximus Michaud, Mateo Rivera and Mia Rivera. She is also survived by sister, AnnMarie Lombardi (Florio) of East Haven and former husband, Victor M. Rivera Sr. of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Joseph Altieri, Loretta Astorino and Jean Quartiano.
Dorothy was born and raised a New Haven native with a tremendous love for her family and time spent with them. In her earlier years, she worked in family owned deli shops including that of her former husband's family on State Street. Dorothy loved meeting and talking to people, cooking and making people smile. Her true pride and joy was being a mother to her two children and becoming a grandmother to six grandchildren. In her spare time she loved watching cooking shows and learning new recipes as she made the best pies and cookies ever. She also enjoyed dancing, having a good laugh and prepping for holiday gatherings. Dorothy's love for family would shine in everything she did and said. Her grandchildren gave her life, as she would say, and her time with them was her priority.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven on Monday, August 19, 2019. Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019